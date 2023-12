Updated on: December 04, 2023 11:21 IST

Mizoram Assembly Election Results: Will MNF’s Zoramthanga Be Able To Retain Power?

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga is one of the most prominent faces in the assembly election this year. He is also the chief of the Mizo National Front (MNF). Having previously won Aizawl East - I in the 2018 assembly elections, Zoramthanga is once again contesting from the same constituency.