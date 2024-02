Updated on: February 27, 2024 16:49 IST

Miss World 2024 contestants prep for coveted blue crown, chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

India is hosting the 71st edition of Miss World 2024. Over 100 participants from countries across the world are participating in the competition. During an event the contestants were seen chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The event was organised by Jamil Saidi, Strategic Partner and Host of Miss World.