Updated on: April 18, 2024 18:25 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Sarbananda Sonowal Vs Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Dibrugarh, Assam | Hot Seat

Sarbananda Sonowal Vs Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Dibrugarh, Assam | Hot Seat In Assam's Dibrugarh constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, replacing incumbent party MP and Union Minister Rameswar Teli.