Updated on: April 18, 2024 18:23 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Karti Chidambaram Vs BJP's Devanathan Yadav in Sivaganga in TN | Hot Seat

This time, the South Indian state is all set to witness a three-way contest between the respective blocs headed by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which is in alliance with Congress, pitted against arch-rival AIADMK, besides the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).