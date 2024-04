Updated on: April 17, 2024 23:35 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's K Annamalai Vs DMK's Ganapathi Raj Kumar in Coimbatore | Hot Seat

Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat, one of 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, is set to witness a triangular contest as the third player in the state - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded party state unit chief K Annamalai from the high-profile seat.