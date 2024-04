Updated on: April 19, 2024 19:16 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Arun Govil To Contest Against Samajwadi Party's Sunita Verma in Meerut

Meerut Lok Sabha Election 2024: The key contest in Meerut Lok Sabha constituency is going to take place between Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Arun Govil, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Sunita Verma and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Devvrit Tyagi. Polling in Meerut will be held in the second phase on April 26