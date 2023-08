Updated on: August 28, 2023 22:34 IST

Kota Student Suicide: Two More Students Die By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota Student Suicide Case: Kota, the city of Rajasthan, is recognised as a coaching hub. But now the cases of suicide among students are increasing in this city. What is going on in the coaching centres of Kota? How the weekly tests are proving fatal for the students.