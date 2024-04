Updated on: April 02, 2024 17:11 IST

Katchatheevu Island: Why Did PM Modi Blame Congress? Why Has The Controversy Resurfaced?

In a recent development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the Congress party for its role in the transfer of the Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka back in 1974. This issue has reignited political debates, especially in Tamil Nadu, as the Lok Sabha Election approaches.