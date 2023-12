Updated on: December 04, 2023 19:01 IST

Israel-Hamas War: Hamas official in Lebanon says 'there are no safe areas' in Gaza

Lebanon-based Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, told a press conference in Beirut on Sunday (December 3) that there are no safe areas in the Gaza Strip. He claimed Israel had lied about there being safe areas in the south of the enclave as part of a plan to trap the Palestinians to kill civilians.