Updated on: January 30, 2024 13:18 IST

Indian Navy's INS Sumitra rescues 19 Pakistan sailors kidnapped by Somali pirates

Indian warship INS Sumitra rescued 19 Pakistani sailors. It came after pirates hijacked their fishing vessel off the east coast of Somalia. This was the second anti-piracy operation carried out by the warship within 36 hours said the Indian Army. Watch the video to know more!