Updated on: April 03, 2024 23:20 IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest Lok Sabha polls, DPAP announces agenda | India TV News

Weeks ahead of LS Polls, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party held a crucial meeting in Srinagar on April 02. Party leader Taj Mohiuddin said that Ghulam Nabi Azad would be contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. Watch to know more!