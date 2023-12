Updated on: December 04, 2023 10:53 IST

Cyclone Michaung: Incessant rainfall leads to a floodlike situation in Chennai

Heavy rainfall in Chennai led to massive waterlogging in parts of the city. The incessant rainfall inundated several areas of Chennai and nearby areas. Normal life has been disrupted in the city as commuters struggled with their day-to-day chores following the downpour.