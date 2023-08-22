PM Modi chairs BRICS Summit, Vladimir Putin raises Afghanistan issue
PM Modi chairs BRICS Summit, world leaders advocate settling Afghan crisis through peaceful means
Kurukshetra: PM Modi talks on Afghanistan at BRICS summit
Recommended Video
PM Modi chairs BRICS Summit, Vladimir Putin raises Afghanistan issue
PM Modi chairs BRICS Summit, world leaders advocate settling Afghan crisis through peaceful means
Kurukshetra: PM Modi talks on Afghanistan at BRICS summit
'Cooperation For Continuity, Consolidation': PM Modi at BRICS Summit
Top News
'All is well': Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule, ISRO posts new pics of Moon
Russian space agency chief reveals reasons for Luna-25 lander's crash on Moon I Details inside
Supreme Court dismisses DU's plea, allows St Stephen's to retain 85-15 admission formula
'Yogi is PM of future that's why...: Udit Raj on Rajinikanth touching UP CM's feet
Army refutes claims of surgical strike, says infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri
Nuh violence accused arrested after encounter with Haryana Police
Latest News
Go First crisis deepens as 500 pilots quit, more employees leave: Report
Uttar Pradesh: EC to hold by-election on September 15 for vacant seat
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI: From Pitch report to records, all you need to know about Hambantota
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI Preview and Streaming: When and Where to Watch AFG vs PAK in India?
Aaj Ki Baat: Will BJP get votes in the name of Kalyan Singh in 2024?
Haqiqat Kya Hai? Yogi and Shah made a new formula for Modi
Kurukshetra: 'Return' of Garibi Hatao... Does Modi return in 24?
Congress obstructed Ram Mandir construction, Kalyan Singh sacrificed chair for temple: Amit Shah
Russia's Luna-25 Crashes On The Moon As Chandrayaan-3 Readies For Touchdown
Army refutes claims of surgical strike, says infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri
Nuh violence accused arrested after encounter with Haryana Police
Breaking News, August 22 I LIVE UPDATES
Indigo flight en route to Ranchi makes medical emergency landing in Nagpur, passenger dies
Tripura: 1.3 kg heroin hid in secret place made in SUV seized in Churaibari, three arrested | WATCH
Rakhi Sawant: 5 SHOCKING allegations made by actor's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani
Mega 157: Chiranjeevi's next fantasy film announced on his birthday
Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi passes away at 40, fans pay condolences
Rajinikanth reacts to criticism for touching CM Yogi's feet, here's WHAT he said
Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's reality show to start from September 30? Here's what we know
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI Preview and Streaming: When and Where to Watch AFG vs PAK in India?
Simona Halep dropped from US Open entry list due to provisional doping suspension
Tom Moody reflects on India batter's inclusion in Asia Cup squad
India TV Sports Wrap on August 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories
Badminton World Championships: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action on Day 2; preview, live streaming
Android-style enhancements rumoured for the upcoming iPhone 15 upgrade
Meta's firm stance: Office attendance compulsory or face dismissal, employee notice sent via email
Save Rs 22,000 on Apple Watch Series 8, now priced at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart
AI and ML adoption: 60% of retailers worldwide to embrace cutting-edge technologies, says report
iOS 17 unveils real-time EV charging updates on Apple Maps
FACT CHECK: Fake link being used to spread claim of free recharge from Central government
FACT CHECK: Old video of Pakistan floods misrepresented as recent floods in Kedarnath
FACT CHECK: Is Modi govt giving Rs 3,000 to every woman on Rakhi? Check here
FACT CHECK: Did CJI Chandrachud ask people to protest against government? Know the truth here
FACT CHECK: Viral video of Petals shower from JCBs on convoy has no connection with Elvish Yadav
Tarot Card Reading for Today, August 22: Leo to take a mature decision, know about other zodiac sign
Horoscope Today, August 22: Virgo will go on a foreign trip; know about other zodiac signs
Nag Panchami 2023: Worship method according to zodiac sign and position of Rahu in your birth chart
Weekly Horoscope (Aug 21-Aug 27): Gemini, Aries to be careful with finances; know about others
Horoscope Today, August 21: Leo will resort to Yoga; know about other zodiac signs
Simple blood test may predict heart and kidney disease risk in type-2 diabetes patients: Study
From boosting brain health to reducing constipation: 5 health benefits of eating dates
High Cholesterol: 5 warning signs you should never ignore
Increasing legumes intake, limiting red meat is good for bone health: Study
SARS-CoV-2 virus may trigger high blood pressure in adults, finds new study
World Plant Milk Day 2023: Almond to Oat, 5 vegan milk for lactose intolerant people
Split Ends to Hair Loss: 8 signs of heat damaged hair
8 tell-tale signs to know if someone is emotionally available
World Senior Citizen Day 2023: 5 best ways to take care of the elder ones in family
Srinagar's Tulip Garden enters record books with 1.5 million flowers: Lesser-known facts about it