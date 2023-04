Updated on: April 01, 2023 17:03 IST

Breaking Delhi News: Bulldozer action on the structure of a 400-year-old dargah in Delhi

Breaking Delhi News: Bulldozer action on the structure of a 400-year-old dargah in Delhi. The structure of the dargah was built on the footpath in Nizamuddin area of Delhi. Earlier PWD gave a notice to vacate it..