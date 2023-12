Updated on: December 10, 2023 15:22 IST

Armed Forces Flag Day: Honouring Our Soldiers' Unwavering Commitment For Nation | Perspective

Every year India celebrates the Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7, in order to pay tribute to the sacrifices of our brave soldiers. The idea, behind observing this day is to support the families of Martyrs, Veer Naris and those who were wounded in the line of duty.