Updated on: October 12, 2021 22:04 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Shivpal Yadav launches 'Samajik Parivartan Rath Yatra' from Vrindavan

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) national president Shivpal Yadav kickstarted his campaign for the upcoming assembly polls with a 'rath yatra' in Vrindavan here on Tuesday.