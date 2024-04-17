Yoga: Why did muscles become weak due to heart problem, BP, and sugar diseases?
Yoga: How are bad lifestyle and eating habits affecting heart health?
Yoga: What is the therapy to balance blood pressure in summer?
Recommended Video
Yoga Tips: Will fasting reverse type 2 diabetes?
Top News
Baramati: Ajit Pawar campaigns for wife Sunetra, says 'I've asked votes for sister, but now...'
PM Modi watches Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on his iPad after Assam election rally | Video
Surya Tilak illuminates Ram Lalla's forehead in Ayodhya's temple on Ram Navami
Schools in Odisha to remain closed for three days due to heat wave conditions
Latest News
MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: When, and Where to download marksheets?
Samsung unveils industry's fastest DRAM chip tailored for AI applications
World Hemophilia Day 2024: What happens to a hemophiliac after an injury? Expert explains
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Do NRIs have any voting rights? | Common FAQs
Yoga: Perform Yoga on Ram Navami
Aaj Ka Rashifal: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying on Ram Navami.
Modi Aur Musalman: Muslim's Choice...Modi's 90% Strike!
Aaj Ki Baat: How did the PM respond to the allegation of changing the Constitution?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi selected on 393 seats...Rahul rejected!
Centre forms 6-member committee to look into issues faced by queer community
BJP leader Vijay Sampla, denied ticket from Punjab's Hoshiarpur, likely to join Congress: Sources
Lok Sabha elections 2024: After Assam, PM Modi addresses BJP's rally in Tripura
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: 'BJP placing their people in all institutions', says Rahul Gandhi
X withholds some political posts in India after Election Commission's takedown order
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-led NDA may win 393 seats, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll
IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh following KKR's last-ball defeat to Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2024: Head to head record between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals ahead of match 32
IPL 2024 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals accumulate healthy lead after last-ball win over KKR
Rovman Powell urges Suni Narine to come out of retirement for ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Jos Buttler makes Sunil Narine's superman effort go waste to help Rajasthan Royals pull off heist
Dubai witnesses severe flooding after getting 2 years' worth of rain in just 24 hours I KNOW WHY
Pakistan rain mayhem continues even on fourth day, 63 killed and over hundred missing
US likely to impose fresh sanctions against Iran over its unprecedented attack on Israel
US university faces backlash for cancelling Muslim student speech because of pro-Palestine stance
Dubai turns into ocean as massive floods disrupt flight, school and train services I VIDEO
Chiyaan Vikram transforms into 'Thangalaan', makers share 'tribute' video on actor's 58th birthday
'Ranneeti' with Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta revisits India's Balakot moment | WATCH trailer
Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor's latest film is about nation and betrayal | WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan to receive Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award; AR Rahman, Randeep Hooda to be honoured
The Broken News 2: Sonali Bendre-starrer captures newsroom battle between truth and sensationalism
Pakistan vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK-W vs WI-W ODIs on TV and online?
Bowling form key to Hardik Pandya's chances for T20 World Cup selection | Reports
India TV Sports Wrap on April 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories
Samsung unveils industry's fastest DRAM chip tailored for AI applications
Apple to assemble iPhone camera module in India, cutting dependence on China
Haier Smart S800QT QLED TV series launched in India: price, details and more
Paytm clarifies licensing status amid speculation, emphasizes government's support for Fintech
Vodafone Idea launched a new affordable recharge plan for 28 days: Details here
Is 'dry promotion' in jobs just a resume builder? Know what it is and why it is trending | EXPLAINED
Why is India sending military attaches to African, other countries including Armenia, Philippines?
Middle East on edge over Iran's possible retaliation against Israel: How it would impact oil prices?
Darjeeling, Bardhaman-Durgapur and Asansol: The curious case of BJP's SS Ahluwalia
In 2024, at least 11 Indian students either killed or died mysteriously in US I Here's a full list
Horoscope Today, April 17: Pending work to complete for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 16: Good day for making big decisions; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 15: Pisces to make money; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 14: Virgo to achieve success in work; know about other zodiac signs
Weekly Horoscope (April 15-April 21): Dynamic financial week for Aries; know about your zodiac sign
World Hemophilia Day 2024: What happens to a hemophiliac after an injury? Expert explains
Testicular Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Risk factors men should know
Fatigue to Breathlessness: 5 signs to recognise the early signs of heart failure
World Hemophilia Day 2024: Know how genetic testing helps diagnose the rare bleeding disorder
Chagas Disease: Know causes, symptoms and all about infection caused by 'Kissing Bugs'
Watermelon vs Muskmelon: Which is more hydrating during summer?
5 undeniable signs that you have found your perfect life partner
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: Who is Maa Siddhidatri? Know timings, rituals, and significance
Ayodhya is all set for rare 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla on Ram Navami: Know when and where to watch
Happy Ram Navami 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp And Facebook status to share