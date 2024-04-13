Yoga: How are bad lifestyle and eating habits affecting heart health?
Yoga: Urine infection-swelling due to bad eating habits
Yoga: What is the therapy to balance blood pressure in summer?
Recommended Video
Yoga: How are bad lifestyle and eating habits affecting heart health?
Yoga: Urine infection-swelling due to bad eating habits
Yoga: What is the therapy to balance blood pressure in summer?
Yoga: Know the best remedy to cure Type-2 Diabetes from Baba Ramdev
Top News
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Kharge doesn't even have 1% freedom to make decisions', says Vallabh
K Kavitha 'threatened' pharma firm promoter Sharath Reddy to pay Rs 25 crore to AAP, CBI tells court
Australia: 6 dead, including attacker, after multiple stabbings spark panic at Sydney shopping mall
Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe blast suspects sent to 10-day police custody by NIA court
Latest News
Bournvita, other beverages to be removed from health drinks category: Centre orders e-commerce firms
Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in liquor scam case is illegal, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
iPhone users can now repair their smartphone with used genuine parts: All you need to know
Anjum Fakih, best known for Kundali Bhagya hospitalised, shares update on Instagram
Aaj Ka Rashifal: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today
Yoga: Know how to cure Asthma problem from Baba Ramdev
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What’s holding back BJP in South India?
Jaati Ganit: Gandhi surname seat...new candidate yet repeat?
Aaj Ki Baat: INDI alliance wants to make India powerless": PM Modi criticises CPI (M) manifesto calling for eliminating nuclear weapons
'If 26/11 happens now...': Jaishankar says India's policy on terrorism has changed since 2014
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Kharge doesn't even have 1% freedom to make decisions', says Vallabh
Centre directs gas-based power plants to be operational from May 1 to meet electricity demand
President Murmu, PM Modi, others pay tribute to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims
Haryana: Gurugram schools may face disaffiliation if buses found unsafe for students
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to release BJP's manifesto tomorrow
Lok Sabha election: Kashmiri migrants in Jammu, Udhampur no longer required to fill ‘Form M’ to vote
'They want to tease people, Mughal mindset': PM attacks Oppn over non-veg food, Tejashwi responds
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sanjay Singh meets Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, first after exit from Tihar
Rajnath Singh attacks Congress in poll rally, gives dinosaur, ‘Big Boss’ references to party | WATCH
Jake Fraser-McGurk reveals batting approach following whirlwind knoch against LSG
Eden Gardens pitch report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 clash
Rohit Sharma in CSK? Former England cricketer makes startling prediction for IPL 2025
Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan break all-time IPL record after 10 years
PBKS vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal stands at threshold of all-time IPL record
'We'll murder you': Indian-origin, anti-Israel woman arrested for threatening to kill councillors
'Don't': Biden warns Iran as world on edge over expected attack on Israel
Australia: 6 dead, including attacker, after multiple stabbings spark panic at Sydney shopping mall
Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets senior officials in Washington, reviews India-US strategic ties
Pakistan: 11 abducted, gunned down by militants in violence-prone Balochistan province
Anjum Fakih, best known for Kundali Bhagya hospitalised, shares update on Instagram
Divya Bharti's 'Rang' co-star makes SHOCKING revelations about actress' untimely death
Shahid Kapoor heaps praises on Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, calls it 'well made well performed film'
Watched Amar Singh Chamkila? Here are 5 best films directed by Imtiaz Ali
Anupam Kher remembers late actor Satish Kaushik on his birthday, says 'Your memory is infectious!'
Sean Paul and Kes join hands for official anthem of T20 World Cup 2024
Yuzvendra Chahal or Ravi Bishnoi? Who holds aces in selection for T20 World Cup?
iPhone users can now repair their smartphone with used genuine parts: All you need to know
TRAI releases recommendations for live testing of 5G, 6G, AI, virtual reality, more
Meta tests messaging feature in Threads: All you need to know
Here's what PM Modi said on regulatory body for online gaming in India
After WhatsApp, Meta now testing its AI-powered chatbot in Instagram: All you need to know
Middle East on edge over Iran's possible retaliation against Israel: How it would impact oil prices?
Darjeeling, Bardhaman-Durgapur and Asansol: The curious case of BJP's SS Ahluwalia
In 2024, at least 11 Indian students either killed or died mysteriously in US I Here's a full list
How did a 660-tonne steel pendulum protect Taiwan's largest skyscraper during 7.4 earthquake?
Why are Japan, Taiwan and other countries in that region prone to frequent earthquakes?
Horoscope Today, April 13: Leo to get better result in work; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 12: Gemini needs to make new plans for business; know about other zodiac sign
Horoscope Today, April 11: New changes arising for Scorpions; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 10: Health related problems to end for Pisceans; know about other zodiac sign
Horoscope Today, April 9: Luck to misunderstanding for Leo; know about other zodiac signs
Superfood Peas: Know THESE 5 benefits of Matar
Eating seafood frequently can increase the risk of 'forever chemicals' exposure, says study
Summer health concerns: Tips to prevent unpleasant leg cramps during hot weather
Parkinson’s Awareness Month 2024: Know the symptoms and various stages of this disease
Hospital sinks are more prone to multidrug-resistant bacteria, says study
Chaitra Navratri 2024: Embrace fasting with these 5 protein-packed vrat-friendly foods
Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: 7 lesser-known facts about infamous 1919 tragedy
Baisakhi 2024: 5 mouthwatering Punjabi recipes to enjoy on Sikh New Year
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Who is Maa Skandamata? Puja rituals, timings, significance and more
Roberto Cavalli, well-known Italian fashion designer, dies at 83