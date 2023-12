Updated on: December 06, 2023 14:21 IST

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. In protest against this, a statewide bandh has been called for the Rajput community today. During this time, protests are taking place at various places in Rajasthan.