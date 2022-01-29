Saturday, January 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. How to get rid of the problem of food allergy, know the perfect Ayurvedic remedy from Swami Ramdev

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: January 29, 2022 10:29 IST

How to get rid of the problem of food allergy, know the perfect Ayurvedic remedy from Swami Ramdev

Every year about 30,000 people in the country visit hospital due to food allergies. Know from Swami Ramdev how to get rid of allergies.
Swami Ramdev Baba Ramdev Yogasana Yoga Tips Yoga For Food Allergies

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News