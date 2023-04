Updated on: April 28, 2023 20:39 IST

Kurukshetra: Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks on Delhi Cm Arvind Kejriwal on House Renovation Row

Sudhanshu Trivedi Exclusive: BJP's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, in a special conversation on India TV today, made several attacks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal regarding the renovation of the house. WATCH