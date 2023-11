Updated on: November 24, 2023 23:24 IST

Kurukshetra : Does Modi know the secret of winning elections in Rajasthan?

There are about 12 hours left for the voting to begin in the Rajasthan Assembly elections... but the political maneuvers of the leaders are not showing an end... PM Modi, on the last day of campaigning, mentioned Sachin Pilot's indifference in the Congress. Tried to take Gurjar votes to his side.