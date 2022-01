Updated on: January 14, 2022 22:21 IST

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against Samajwadi Party for violating model code, COVID protocols

An FIR has been registered against 2,000 to 2,500 people present at a program organized at the Samajwadi Party office 'virtually'. As per reports, the event was organized without permission and Covid norms were flouted during the gathering.