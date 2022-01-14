Friday, January 14, 2022
     
  5. Ranveer Singh confirms his OTT debut with non-fiction Netflix show | EXCLUSIVE

Updated on: January 14, 2022 16:13 IST

Ranveer Singh confirms his OTT debut with non-fiction Netflix show | EXCLUSIVE

'Your content reaches the whole world', says Ranveer Singh as he talks about how OTT is ruling. He also confirms that he will be seen in a non-fiction Netflix show and will mark his OTT debut.
