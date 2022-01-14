Ranveer Singh gets candid about his upcoming projects | EXCLUSIVE
83 to fetch Ranveer Singh a National Award? Actor responds | EXCLUSIVE
OTT opened more job opportunities for creative people, says Ranveer Singh
What was Kapil Dev's reaction after watching 83? Ranveer Singh reveals
UP polls: BSP worker cries his heart out on camera for being denied poll ticket | Watch
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Covid norms go for a toss at Samajwadi Party's 'virtual rally'
Pak's first-ever National Security Policy mentions Hindutva as one of key threats from India
Delhi: Bag with IED found at Ghazipur flower market; defused
6 airbags now mandatory for vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers | Read govt's new guidelines here
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
OPINION | Battle for UP: Modi-Yogi combine may prevail over caste equations
IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4: South Africa beat India by seven wickets, win series 2-1
Priyanka Chopra on Australian journalist questioning her credentials: 'Just pissed me off'
U-19 World Cup 2022: From Sehwag to Kohli, Indian players who became superstars after U-19 World Cup
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Friday, January 14, 2022
UP Election 2022: Students of Darul Uloom, Deoband speak on their key issues | Public Opinion | EP. 42
UP Election 2022: Will SP be able to compete with BJP in Lucknow? | Public Opinion | EP. 43
Super 100: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | January 14, 2022
Aaj Ki Baat: Know names of leaders who may get BJP tickets in UP, official announcement soon
UP Elections: SP banks on Jat, Muslim candidates for first phase; will BJP's development plank work?
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Covid norms go for a toss at Samajwadi Party's 'virtual rally'
UP Assembly Elections: Swami Prasad Maurya joins Samajwadi Party
UP Assembly Election 2022: Race for Muslim votes in 143 assembly seats in the state
At least 10 ministers may resign from Uttar Pradesh govt in coming days, claims Sanjay Raut
PM Modi to interact with more than 150 startups tomorrow
'Priyanka was busy celebrating birthday': BJP mounts attack on Congress over Alwar rape case
Collision of two India-bound flights averted in Dubai; Here's what happened
Schools, hostels in MP closed till January 31 as government imposes fresh Covid curbs | Details
Patna man honey-trapped on Facebook, asked to pay Rs 20,000
Pak's first-ever National Security Policy mentions Hindutva as one of key threats from India
North Korea fires fresh missiles in response to US sanctions
China’s trade surplus surges to record $676.4B in 2021
Joe Biden to double free COVID tests, add masks to fight omicron variant
Indian-origin professor appointed Oxford University business school Dean
IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4: South Africa beat India by seven wickets, win series 2-1
India Open 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter semifinals
Australian Open 2022: Minister cites "public interest" in revoking Djokovic's visa
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: First target is to make quarters, says coach Dennerby
Djokovic faces deportation after Australia govt. revokes visa
Priyanka Chopra on Australian journalist questioning her credentials: 'Just pissed me off'
Nagarjuna was 'worried' post Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's separation but...
The Godfather: 10 Powerful dialogues you need to remember ahead of its 50th anniversary
Aayush Sharma reveals why nobody from Khan family was invited to Katrina Kaif-Vicky's wedding
Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, B-Town send out warm Makar Sankranti & Pongal wishes
WPI inflation eases to 13.56 per cent in December; food items, veggies see price rise
For new life insurance policy, Covid-recovered people will now have to wait for 3 months
Parliament's Budget session to begin on January 31, Union Budget on February 1
LIC IPO to hit markets by March; draft papers to be filed with Sebi by January end
RIL signs MoU for investment of Rs 5.95 lakh cr in green energy, other projects in Gujarat
Best smartphones to get under 10,000 from Amazon Sale
PUBG creator Krafton sues Apple, Google & Garena for copying the original game idea
Apple iPhone 14 Pro to come with 48MP camera: Report
Instagram likely testing vertical Scrolling for Stories- Report
Happy Lohri: 7 Best Bluetooth Speakers to choose for any House Party
Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Sussanne Khan: Rumoured relationships of celebs
Sushmita Sen, Sunny Leone to Raveena Tandon, Bollywood celebs who inspire people to adopt a child
Happy Lohri 2022: Planning a glam look this festive season? Here are 8 options to inspire you
Actors who have undergone body transformation to ace the superhero role
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turns 1; a look at pics of toddler shared by Virushka
COVID vaccine linked to small & temporary increase in menstrual cycle length, says study
COVID19: Omicron is 91 per cent less likely to cause death in infected patients, says CDC
Covid virus starts losing ability to infect within 5 minutes in air: Study
Know why Covid deaths are increasing despite vaccination
Omicron Scare: How symptoms of COVID-19 changed over the three waves
Prabhas fans fly kites with 'Radhey Shyam' posters imprinted on them, photos go viral
Spaghetti and fork freeze mid-air in US due to extreme cold, photo goes viral
'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' singer Sahdev recovers after accident, thanks fans for wishes
Fans call Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's breakup SHOCKING, share reactions on Twitter
'Time Traveller' makes bizarre claims for 2022, says alien civilisation will be discovered on Earth