Updated on: November 29, 2023 13:06 IST

MAMA Awards 2023: TXT, TREASURE, Gominsi and others hit the red carpet in Tokyo

The 2023 MAMA Awards arrived in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday after being held in Osaka last year. Some of the biggest draws at the Mnet Asian Music Awards this year were TVXQ!, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN. Many other groups like RIIZE, INI, Kep1er and JO1 also graced the red carpet.