Updated on: February 16, 2022 11:10 IST

Bappi Lahiri, Bollywood's 'disco king' dies at 69

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday morning. The veteran singer was admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area, where he breathed his last. According to the doctor he was discharged from the hospital on Monday after undergoing treatment for a month. However, on Tuesday suddenly his health deteriorated. He had an infection in his lungs and he was facing difficulty in breathing. At present, his mortal remains are at his Juhu house. The last rites will be held on Thursday upon Bappa Lahiri's return from Los Angeles, US.