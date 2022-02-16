Wednesday, February 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Uphaar evidence tampering case: Delhi HC dismisses applications of real estate tycoons Sushil Ansal, Gopal Ansal
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Bappi Lahiri, Bollywood's 'disco king' dies at 69

Entertainment Videos

Updated on: February 16, 2022 11:10 IST

Bappi Lahiri, Bollywood's 'disco king' dies at 69

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday morning. The veteran singer was admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area, where he breathed his last. According to the doctor he was discharged from the hospital on Monday after undergoing treatment for a month. However, on Tuesday suddenly his health deteriorated. He had an infection in his lungs and he was facing difficulty in breathing. At present, his mortal remains are at his Juhu house. The last rites will be held on Thursday upon Bappa Lahiri's return from Los Angeles, US.
Bappi Lahiri Disco King Mumbai Bollywwod

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News