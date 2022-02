Updated on: February 19, 2022 21:00 IST

Exclusive: Mithun Chakraborty remembers Bappi Lahiri, says, 'He was a genius'

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty paid his tributes to the music legend Bappi Lahiri after his demise and said that Bappi Da used to understand his dancing. He added that he used to consider his style of dance different from others. He called him a legend, a genius.