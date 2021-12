Updated on: December 03, 2021 14:00 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Controversial singer Sidhu Moose Wala joins Congress ahead of 2022

Controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala joined Congress ahead of the polls today in presence of CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu. What is the agenda ahead of 2022?