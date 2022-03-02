Wednesday, March 02, 2022
     
Updated on: March 02, 2022 10:50 IST

Visit the ancient Ganesh Tekdi temple today

Do visit the ancient Ganesh Tekdi temple today. This temple dedicated to Lord Ganapati is located in Tekdi area of ​​Nagpur. The special thing is that the Ganesh idol installed in this temple is considered to be different in the world.
