Sunday, February 27, 2022
     
Updated on: February 27, 2022 11:32 IST

Visit Kanak Bhavan Temple today

Do visit the Kanak Bhawan temple today. The birthplace of this temple is located in Ayodhya. It is said that Mata Kaikeyi presented this Kanak Bhavan to Mother Sita after the marriage of Rama.
