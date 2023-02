Updated on: February 26, 2023 12:59 IST

Will layers of liquor scam be revealed today? DY CM Manish Sisodia will be produced in CBI today

The CBI has called Sisodia for questioning at CBI Headquarters at 11 a.m. Sisodia will be questioned after Dinesh Arora, an important character in the whole scam, becomes a government witness.