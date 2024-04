Updated on: April 09, 2024 23:14 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: ED has solid evidence...Kejriwal badly trapped? High Court Rejects Kejriwal Petition

Arvind Kejriwal has got a big blow from Delhi High Court. The court has rejected his petition. Kejriwal will now have to remain in jail. The court has declared ED's arrest valid and said that ED has kept enough evidence against Kejriwal. ASG Raju said that the court has done justice.