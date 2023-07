Updated on: July 07, 2023 23:44 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Will Modi fulfill all the guarantees of Congress now?

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. Modi's day started with Raipur tour. Here he launched a scathing attack on the Congress. The PM told how the claws of the Congress are robbing the rights of the people of Chhattisgarh.