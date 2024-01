Updated on: January 11, 2024 23:58 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why is Shankaracharya upset with consecration of Ram Mandir?

Today, Congress tried to start a new controversy regarding the inauguration of Ram temple and the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla…Congress leaders started saying that by not inviting Shankaracharya in the Pran Pratistha ceremony, BJP was trying to divide Hindus.