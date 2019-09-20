Friday, September 20, 2019
     
  Aaj Ki Baat | How Union Minister Babul Supriyo was gheraoed at Jadavpur University | Sept 19, 2019

Aaj Ki Baat | How Union Minister Babul Supriyo was gheraoed at Jadavpur University | Sept 19, 2019

India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 20, 2019 0:26 IST ]
Watch Aaj Ki Baat to know How Union Minister Babul Supriyo was gheraoed at Jadavpur University, also Modi raises Kashmir, Ayodhya during Maharashtra poll campaign.
