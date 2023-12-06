Wednesday, December 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: BJP's victory in 3 states...Congress blames the defeat on EVM?

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Updated on: December 05, 2023 23:35 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: BJP's victory in 3 states...Congress blames the defeat on EVM?

Aaj Ki Baat: BJP's victory in 3 states...Congress blames the defeat on EVM?
Rajasthan Election Results Rajasthan Cm Rajasthan New Cm Mahant Balaknath Yogi Vasundhara Raje Diya Kumari Pm Narendra Modi

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News