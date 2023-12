Updated on: December 05, 2023 14:04 IST

Adhir Chowdhury’s lighthearted meeting with BJP’s Yogi Balaknath “Naya CM ban rahe hai na…”

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met BJP MP Yogi Balaknath. Adhir outside the Parliament premises and was heard saying that Balaknath was going to be the new CM of Rajasthan. Yogi Balaknath won from Tijara Assembly constituency from Rajasthan with a vote share of 49.03 pc.