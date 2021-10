Updated on: October 15, 2021 23:21 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Barbaric torture and killing of a man at farmers’ dharna site near Delhi, body hanged on barricade

Nihang group alleges, the man had desecrated Holy Guru Granth Sahib, he was given punishment.Torture took place near dais, but farmer leaders claimed, it has nothing to do with their protests.