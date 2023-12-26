Yogi govt announces three-year age relaxation for candidates in police recruitment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh: In a big relief, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has announced a three-year age-limit relaxation for candidates in police recruitment drive.

Candidates who are seeking to apply for the constable post in the UP police were demanding an age relaxation in the recruitment process which the government has granted.

According to reports, candidates from all categories will get a three-year age relaxation. CM Yogi Adityanath's chief secretary informed about the decision.

UP Govt announces 60,244 constable vacancies

A few days ago, UP government released an advertisement for the recruitment of 60,244 constables in the police force. The age limit for the general category in this recruitment was 18 to 22 years. At the same time, the age limit for OBC, SC and ST category youth was kept at 18 to 27 years.

But now, all the candidates will get a three-year age relaxation. The last recruitment drive for constable posts in Uttar Pradesh was held in 2018.

