Kannauj: Constable who raided history sheeter's house, shot at, succumbs to injuries in hospital

A constable injured in the attack on the police team in Kannauj has died after being shot by miscreants. According to initial reports, the police team had gone to raid the history-sheeter's house when they were attacked by miscreants. A constable was injured by police firing and died during treatment in Kanpur. The body of the constable, Sachin Rathi, is being brought from Kanpur to Kannauj. The martyred constable will be saluted at the Police Line Ground.

Sachin Rathi was a resident of Sadbar, Muzaffarnagar. He was recruited by UP Police in 2019. After this incident, there was panic in the entire police department. Police have arrested history-sheeter Ashok Yadav alias Munna and his son after the encounter. Both of them have been shot in the leg. Constable Rathi was shot in the thigh and was rushed to Kanpur for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries late in the night, he said.

The SP said Kumar was a history-sheeter with 20 cases registered against him and there was a non-bailable warrant against him. On Monday police received information that Kumar was at his home following which a police team of Chhibramau and Vishungarh police station jointly laid siege to the house, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said.

Kumar, his wife and son opened fire at the police team as soon as the police team arrived at the spot in Dharni Dheerpur Nagariya village, the SP said. Anand said that two pistols had been recovered from Kumar and his son with which they were firing at the police. During a search at the house, a double barrel rifle was also found, police said.