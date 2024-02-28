Veteran Samajwadi leader Revati Raman, upset with Akhilesh Yadav, may quit party

Follow us on Image Source : X Revati Raman Singh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav may have made a pact with the Congress Party by befriending Rahul Gandhi in the UP Lok Sabha elections, but it seems he may be marred by party infighting. After Swami Prasad Maurya, Pallavi Patel, Manoj Pandey and former Union Minister Salim Sherwani, now another senior leader of the party is said to be upset with Akhilesh Yadav. The situation of resentment is such that this leader is soon preparing to break ties with the Samajwadi Party and find a new political destination.

Upset Revati Raman Singh has been a seven-time MLA and MP thrice. Raman, a resident of Prayagraj, is considered very close to Mulayam Singh Yadav. He has also been a minister in the UP government several times and general secretary in the Samajwadi Party. Revati Raman Singh and her former minister son Ujjwal Raman Singh have been feeling isolated in the party for the last few days. Akhilesh Yadav first removed Revati Raman Singh from the post of General Secretary and then he was also not named as candidate even in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The final stab in the wound was Akhilesh Yadav's decision to leave the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat for Congress. Notably Revati Raman Singh was preparing to field her son and former UP government minister Ujjwal Raman Singh from Allahabad parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha elections. Revati Raman Singh said, "Akhilesh Yadav did not make any contact for two and a half years. Allahabad parliamentary seat belonged to SP but this ticket went to Congress's account. They used to take opinion from us, but now Akhilesh Yadav did not even ask and gave Allahabad seat to Congress. The way of working of Akhilesh and Mulayam is different. Mulayam Singh had good advisors due to which it had a mass connect."

Revati Raman Singh's decision may be formally announced in the next two weeks. However, the situation regarding the new political destination has already started brewing. According to the information, Revati Raman's family has been in touch with two big political parties for the last few days. However, there is still confusion as to where more due respect will be given and where the political future will be brighter.