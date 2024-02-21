Lok Sabha Elections: Congress to contest 17 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's SP, others 63 in UP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A bloc partners Samajwadi Party and Congress on Wednesday finalised the seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh for the upcomign Lok Sabha polls, to be held in April-May this year.

The Samajwadi Party along with other alliance partners will contest on 63 seats while Congress has been alloted 17 seats.

Speaking on seat-sharing decision, Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande said, "I am delighted to tell you that it has been decided that in Uttar Pradesh the INC will contest on 17 seats and the remaining 63 seats will have candidates of INDIA Alliance - from SP and other parties."

According to reports, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had played a key role during the seat-sharing talks between Samajwadi Party and Congress. Sources said that it was Priyanka who initiated talks with Akhilesh Yadav while keeping Rahul Gandhi in the loop.

The Congress party was initially demanding Moradabad seat apart from others it wanted to contest on, however, it didn't press for too long on its demand in order to keep the unity of the alliance.

The Congress will contest on:

Rae Bareli Amethi Kanpur Nagar Fatehpur Sikri Bansgaon Saharanpur Prayagraj Maharajganj Varanasi Amroha Jhansi Bulanshahr Ghaziabad Mathura Sitapur Barabanki Deoria

The remaining 63 seats will be contested by Samajwadi Party and other I.N.D.I.A bloc partners.

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal likens CJI DY Chandrachud to Lord Krishna on Chandigarh mayor election order | VIDEO