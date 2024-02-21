Arvind Kejriwal likens CJI DY Chandrachud to Lord Krishna on Chandigarh mayor election order | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AAP (X) Arvind Kejriwal speaking in Delhi Assembly.

Arvind Kejriwal on Chandigarh mayoral poll result: While speaking in the Delhi Assembly today (February 21), Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Supreme Court (SC) overturning the outcome of the Chandigarh mayoral poll.

Quoting from the Bhagavad Gita, CM Kejriwal said the god decided to intervene and put an end to the prevailing 'adharm' (unrighteousness) of BJP. He also thanked the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for the court's verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral poll, saying it saved the country's democracy.

"It seemed as though god were speaking through the CJI," Kejriwal said, hailing the Supreme Court that declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new mayor of the Union Territory by setting aside the January 30 poll result.

Delhi CM slammed BJP on Chandigarh mayor poll results

Slamming the BJP, Kejriwal alleged that the saffron party would do anything to win elections and accused it of indulging in poaching MLAs and toppling governments openly. He said all the devotees of Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiv-Parvati are with the country and finally, the "adharm" of the BJP will come to an end and 'dharm' (righteousness) will prevail.

Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP over the ongoing farmers' protest and said it is not allowing the agitating farmers to reach Delhi.

"Why don't they allow the farmers to come to Delhi? They do not pay the price for their crops and also do not listen to them," he said.

Know more about Chandigarh mayoral elections fiasco

The Supreme Court had directed recounting of votes polled in the Chandigarh mayoral elections and declaration of result after considering the eight defaced ballots that were declared invalid by the returning officer. Hitting out at the BJP, Kejriwal said if it can steal eight votes out of 36 in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, what will it do in the upcoming elections in which 90 crore votes will be polled.

"Thank you SC for saving democracy in these difficult times," he said in a post on X yesterday.

The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls on January 30 defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners, drawing accusations of tampering with ballots.

Manoj Sonkar of the BJP defeated Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12 to bag the mayor's post. Sonkar, however, resigned subsequently, while three AAP councillors defected to the BJP.

