Uttar Pradesh: Horticulture dumping yard in Noida's Sector 32 set on fire by unknown persons.

Noida fire news: A fire broke out at a horticulture dumping yard near Noida city centre on Monday late night. As soon as the information was received, the fire tender reached the spot.

"The fire was reported at 6:00 pm. The fire is quite big. There are 15 fire tender vehicles present at the spot. We will extinguish the fire in 3-4 hours," said Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar.

Deputy Director, Noida Authority, Anand Mohan Singh said that the horticulture dumping yard fire was set by some unknown persons. A fire broke out at a horticulture dumping yard near Noida city centre on Monday.

"...The guard who was on guard duty here this evening said that 2-3 boys had come here and set fire. The guard tried following them...The fire has been brought under control," Deputy Director, Noida Authority, Anand Mohan Singh said.

An eyewitness, Satendra, said that he tried to chase the person who set fire to the dumping yard. "As soon as I came out of the guard room I saw fire. I saw a person going on a bike. I tried following him but he escaped...I called everyone...," said eyewitness Guard Satendra.

The fire is under control, according to an official.

