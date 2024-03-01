Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad woman loses Rs 56 lakh in online fraud, files police complaint

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad woman loses Rs 56 lakh in online fraud.

Uttar Pradesh news: A case of digital arrest of a lady government officer and cheating of Rs 56 lakh has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The woman kept working at the behest of the cyber criminals for at least three days. The cyber criminals threatened to arrest the woman, due to which she got nervous and broke her four Fixed Deposits and transferred around Rs 56 lakh to the bank account of the cyber criminals.

A resident of Vasundhara Sector 13 has filed a complaint to the police in which she has told that on February 23, she received a call from an unknown number, the caller identified himself as FedEx employee Rahul Dev and said that a parcel was sent to Iran from Andheri West branch of FedEx. The parcel contains four expired passports, five credit cards of SBI Bank, a laptop, international SIM card and banned medicines.

Payment of Rs 99,510 including GST for the parcel has been made through debit card. A complaint in this regard has been lodged with the Mumbai Narcotics Cell. The caller also told her that this call could be transferred to a Mumbai Narcotics Cell officer for further action.

After this, another person contacted her and asked to connect to the Skype call to avoid arrest and with her mail ID, she connected to the Skype call through desktop. After this, he asked for Aadhaar card details and said that accounts were used for international criminal activities. The accused asked the woman to share information related to her bank account.

The woman refused to give account related information. The woman alleges that the caller introduced himself as DCP and threatened to arrest her along with entire family. The woman got scared and broke her four FDs and transferred Rs 56 lakh to his account. During this period, he was kept connected through Skype call till February 25.

Additional Police Commissioner Dinesh Kumar P said that on the complaint of the woman, a case has been registered in the cyber police station. He said that the woman was digitally arrested and Rs 56 lakh was recovered from her. A case has been registered in this matter and all the accounts have been seized and the police is making efforts for recovery.

ALSO READ: Navi Mumbai: 4 booked for cheating man of Rs 17 lakh in share trading fraud