UP STF arrests two accused in police exam paper leak case

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested another two accused involved in the recent police recruitment exam paper leak from Muzaffarnagar, officials said. A gang was involved in the question paper leak of the written examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board on February 17 and 18. The gang is also involved in fraud in the online examination of constable recruitment for the Central Armed Police Forces conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, Delhi.

On Saturday, gang members Ajay Singh Chauhan and Sonu Singh Yadav were arrested from Vibhutikhand area of ​​Lucknow. Documents related to 32 work papers (admit cards, examinations) were also recovered from the arrested accused.

Nine admit cards related to the 2024 constable recruitment examination of the Central Armed Police Forces, a handwritten question paper related to the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam, a mobile phone, and three ATM cards were seized from him.

During interrogation, the accused told police that when he was preparing for competitive examinations in 2008-09 in Shahpur town, a person from Rajnagar extension in Ghaziabad would come there, who ran a gang involved in rigging various competitive examinations by taking money, the release said.