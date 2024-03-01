Friday, March 01, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. UP: Class 10 student hangs himself in hostel after 'poor performance' in board's Science exam

UP: Class 10 student hangs himself in hostel after 'poor performance' in board's Science exam

The deceased was identified as Aditya Diwakar, who was depressed after performing poorly in his board's science exam and decided to take the extreme step. His body has been sent for post-mortem study, said Kaushambi police.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Kaushambi Published on: March 01, 2024 15:37 IST
UP, student, suicide, board exam
Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Kaushambi: In an unfortunate incident, a class 10 student in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district hanged himself to death after performing poorly in board exams. The deceased Aditya Diwakar, 18, was a student of a government boarding school in Kaushambi and was living in a hostel where he decided to end his life.

According to police, the hostel warden noticed Diwakar's absence while taking attendance during dinner, after which the warden found him hanging from a ceiling fan in his room. The deceased reportedly went into a depression after his poor performance in the board exams. His body has been sent for a post-mortem study and his kin has been notified.

According to other school students, Diwakar had not performed well in his science exam due to which he was tensed, he said. "After getting the information, the police reached the spot immediately and the body was sent for post-mortem procedure. The entire matter is being investigated and further action will be taken after all facts come to light. His classmates said he was nervous about the exam," said Abhishek, a police official in Kaushambi.

The incident took place in the Pashchim Sarira police station area. Diwakar was a resident of Khaga (Bamrauli) village of Fatehpur district.

(with inputs from Aiyman Ahmad)

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: 6 dead, 8 injured after SUV collides with pick-up truck in Ballia

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement