Uttar Pradesh: 6 dead, 8 injured after jeep collides with pick-up truck in Ballia

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC 6 people lost their lives in the fatal accident

At least six people died and eight got injured after a jeep collided with pick-up truck in Ballia, said the police officials on Tuesday. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, the police said in a statement on X, adding the situation at the spot where the accident took place is under control.

Reacting to the accident, Ballia SP, Dev Ranjan Verma said injured people were taken to the nearby hospital and an inquiry is underway.

"Six people died and several others were injured in an accident between two cars and a pickup truck at around 3-3:30 am under Ballia's Bairiya police station area. The victims were returning from a function. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are under further treatment," he added.

Image Source : XBallia police releases a statement on X

The accident happened around 3 am in the wee hours on Tuesday when victims were returning from a tilak ceremony. Four injured were referred to the trauma center, BHU, said the officials.

The accident occurred two days after another road accident took place in Ballia. On Sunda, two people riding a bicycle died after being hit by a car in a village, Ballia.

The accident took place in Kureji village under the Gadwar police station area. Police identified the deceased as Mantu Gupta (24) and Akhilesh Rajbhar (19). Gadwar police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The police are investigating the matter and a case has been registered against the car driver.