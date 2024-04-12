Student commits suicide by jumping from high-rise building in Ghaziabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Student jumps off high-rise building in Ghaziabad

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in UP's Indirapuram area. The deceased was taken to the Shanti Gopal Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Nav Khanna (17), who jumped off the 24th floor of ATS Advantage Society in the Indirapuram police station area between 8 and 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Kumar Singh, speaking of the incident, said the deceased (Nav), a class 11th student, was last seen with two of his friends on the 24th floor of the building.

They went to the ATS Advantage Society to meet their other friend residing there. After initial talks, the fourth friend residing in the same society went back while the others said they were clicking pictures.

According to the police official, the two friends of the deceased who were with him on the 24th floor told police that they were clicking pictures when Khanna said, he is going down for some work.

"And moments later we heard a commotion and realised what had happened," the duo added.

Further, the police said, it appears that the deceased jumped while coming down from the 24th floor. "We are looking into the CCTV footage of the vicinity to ascertain from where he jumped," the officer said.

"A suicide note was found in Khanna's pocket, and prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, we are probing from all angles," the police added.