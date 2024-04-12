Ghaziabad: Woman's male friend sexually abuse her minor children, she tries to cover up, both arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Ghaziabad: A woman and her male friend have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad for sexually molesting, assaulting and even forcing her minor daughter into prostitution. The incident surfaced when woman's daughter, 10, left her home and was found by police.

Upon investigation, the girl revealed that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her mother's male friend. Apart from the girl, her 13-year-old brother was also molested by the man, who also had left his home.

The children's father had died four years ago. Earlier, they were living with their grandparents, however, last year, they were taken by their mother to Ghaziabad.

But, things became worse for both the kids as the girl and her elder brother, both minors, were repeatedly sexually assaulted.

The daughter, 10, had left her home in Ghaziabad on January 20 and was found roaming the streets of Delhi.

She was handed over to the Delhi Police, who entrusted her to the care of the Child Welfare Committee. The girl's medical test revealed that she had been raped.

The girl said that she left home after she found out that her mother was involved in prostitution after her father's death and also wanted to push her into the trade when she got older.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Loni), Bhaskar Sharma, said, "The girl has identified her rapist as Raju, a resident of Delhi. The mother had not filed a missing complaint even after she went missing on January 20. The victim said her mother and Raju would torture her to cover up the crime and would threaten her using pliers to make sure she did not tell anybody about it. Both have been arrested."

IANS

